KU’s game against Iowa State postponed due to COVID-19

David McCormack blocks a shot in the first half of KU's game against West Virginia.
David McCormack blocks a shot in the first half of KU's game against West Virginia.(Mike Gunnoe, Kansas Athletics)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Kanas Athletic Department said Saturday’s home men’s basketball game against Iowa State is postponed “due to COVID-19 protocols within the Iowa State program.”

“The institutions will work with the conference to reschedule,” KU Athletics said in a brief news release on the postponement.

The No. 6 Jayhawks (10-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12) next take the court Monday at No. 2 Baylor. Tip-off from Waco, Texas is set for 8 p.m.

