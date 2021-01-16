Advertisement

Less wind today, warmer too

Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The low pressure system responsible for the strong winds across the Plains is finally going to move out of the region today. That will bring the winds down for much of the area. After a cold start to the morning with lows in the 20s and wind chills in the teens,look for increasing clouds Saturday afternoon, but dry weather will continue. Highs will be in the 40s to low 50s. The wind will pick up across NW-Kansas throughout the day with gusts 30-40 mph. A few flurries are possible across central and eastern Kansas tonight after midnight, however most areas will remain dry.

Sunday will be a tad breezy with wind gusts near 25 or 30 mph. Sunshine can be expected for the end of the weekend with highs in the upper 40 and low 50s- the wind will take a bit out of those mild temperatures making it feel a little colder than Saturday.

Although it will warming into the 50s on Martin Luther King Day, it won’t last for very long as another front comes in Monday night to drop the temperatures Tuesday. The roller-coaster ride with temperatures continues with 50s expected on Wednesday and another weather system expected late in the week dropping our temperatures once again into the 40s. There is also a slight chance of rain/snow with the system moving in Thursday night.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: A mix of clouds and sun. Wind: NW 5-15; gusty. High: 48.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, a slight chance of flurries after midnight. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-25; gusty. High: 50.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: W/SW 5-10. Low: 28.

Mon: High: 54 Partly cloudy, mild.

Tue: High: 44 Low: 29 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 28 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 34 Mostly cloudy; slight chance for overnight showers.

Fri: High: 40 Low: 26 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 27 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

