Music Theatre Wichita’s 50th-anniversary season includes outdoor shows

Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover, Kansas
Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 50th-anniversary season for Music Theatre Wichita will be unlike any other as the annual presentations of Broadway-scale productions include outdoor performances. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a few shows in the 2021 lineup will happen at the Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover.

MTW is also planning a longer season with shows starting at the end of April and the season concluding in November. MTW Producing Director Wayne Brian said most performances in the 2021 season will also be in a concert format to protect the performers.

You can learn more about MTW, see the list of shows for the upcoming season, and find ticket information on the professional live performance group’s website.

