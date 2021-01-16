Sunny and warmer Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunshine will take over for the end of the weekend.

We’ll have a few flurries possible in central Kansas late Saturday night. This is going to be very light, leaving no accumulation and it will end early Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the 20s and 30s overnight.

Sunday, with a sunny sky, highs will reach the upper 40s to the lower 50s. It will be breezy, with gusts around 30-35 mph.

We’ll have a partly cloudy sky for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Highs will reach the low to mid-50s.

Highs will get a little cooler, into the mid-40s, on Tuesday, but we’ll warm right back into the lower 50s Wednesday through Thursday before dropping back into the 40s by the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase with a few flurries late. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW 10-25; gusty. High: 49.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 30.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/W 5-15; gusty. High: 55.

Tue: High: 44 Low: 28 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 28 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 52 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 44 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 29 Mostly cloudy.

