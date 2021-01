WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department responded to a fire in the 8700 block of East Lakeland, at 4:30 this afternoon.

As crews arrived they found a duplex with heavy fire and smoke from one side.

Crews were able to get the fire under control with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

