Wichita woman who stole from 88-year-old man sentenced for felony theft

By Matt Heilman
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman who pleaded guilty to stealing from an 88-year-old man was sentenced to probation Friday (Jan. 15) in Sedgwick County District Court. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said 60-year-old Laurie Nowlin, of Wichita, committed the crime after befriending the man identified as the victim in this case and becoming one of his primary caretakers.

Nowlin was placed on 24 months probation and ordered to pay $60,900 in restitution to the man’s family, the office of Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said. The judge who sentenced Nowlin on one count of felony theft told her that she would serve 13 months in prison if she violates her probation, the DA’s office said.

Prosecutors said Nowlin received checks and cash withdrawals from the 88-year-old man “during a time that (he) likely lacked capacity due to late-onset Alzheimer’s disease,” the DA’s office said.

“Those checks were then deposited into Nowlin’s bank account where she transferred the money via Facebook and used the funds to take multiple trips. During the same timeframe, the victim also designated Nowlin as power of attorney and beneficiary on nearly all of his assets, removing his adult children from those designations.”

The family of the man Nowlin stole from spoke at the sentencing. The DA’s office reported that the relatives who spoke said Nowlin’s actions took a toll on their family and damaged their relationship with the man who has since died.

“Nowlin stated during the sentencing hearing that she should not have accepted the pay from the victim but she loved him and he wanted her to have it,” the DA’s office said.

