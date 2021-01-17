Advertisement

Chiefs advance to AFC Championship with 22-17 win over Browns

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones reacts on the sideline during the first half of...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
Published: Jan. 17, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs are heading to the AFC Championship with a 22-17 Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns.

Back-up quarterback Chad Henne led the team in the fourth quarter after Patrick Mahomes was ruled out in the third with a concussion.

Mahomes finished with 255 yards and one touchdown before his injury. Henne threw completed six of eight passes for 66 yards, including the game-sealing first-down pass on 4th & 1 to Tyreek Hill with 1:14 left in the game.

Chiefs TD scorers today included Mahomes with a one-yard rush to start and a 20-yd pass from Mahomes to TE Travis Kelce in the second quarter. Harrison Butker hit three FGs, including the longest make in Arrowhead playoffs history at 50 yards.

Next up, the Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 24 at 5:40 p.m. on WIBW.

The Chiefs last met the Bills Oct. 19 (Week 6) in Buffalo, where Kansas City won 26-17.

