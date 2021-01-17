Advertisement

Chiefs QB Mahomes out for rest of game with concussion

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles up field during the first half of an...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles up field during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP/KWCH) — UPDATE: Patrick Mahomes has now been downgraded to out, per the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had to leave their divisional-playoff game against the Cleveland Browns with 7:27 left in the third quarter Sunday when he was tackled while keeping the ball on an option play.

Mahomes tucked the ball and tried to reach the first-down marker on third-and-1 near midfield when he was brought down hard by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson.

Mahomes was wobbly when he got up and had to be helped from the field, then was checked briefly in the blue tent on the sideline before jogging into the Kansas City locker room.

The team later tweeted that Mahomes was being evaluated for a concussion.

