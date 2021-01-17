Heavy police presence, but a quiet scene at Kansas statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The FBI warned states of potential violent protests over the weekend and into the week — as a result, Kansas officials ramped up security measures at the capital.

There were reports of planned protests taking place Sunday in Topeka, but it turned out to be a quiet scene.

Besides from a heavy police presence, there was no activity at the statehouse.

In preparation for potential protests Sunday and throughout the week, the state sent out a memo Thursday stating there would be heightened security in the area. Access to the statehouse and other state office buildings will be limited Sunday and throughout the week.

The memo encouraged all agencies to allow as many employees to work remotely through the end of the week.

This last week a number of pro Trump groups encouraged their followers to stay away from potential protests Sunday.

The heightened security measures will last through at least the inauguration Wednesday.

