Local business gets creative amidst ongoing pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses are having to find new ways to stay afloat.

Pinole Blue owner, Eddie Sandoval said business is usually slow after the holidays, but things are even slower with the pandemic.

Sandoval has found new ways to keep selling his product, like being more active on social media and trying out new products.

Sandoval said it’s been tough seeing local businesses shut down.

“It’s so sad to see a lot of these businesses closing,” said Sandoval. " A lot of these restaurants are not coming back. It’s tough to see but at the same time it’s been a big challenge for all of us.”

To attract customers this weekend, Sandoval is selling red chips, tortillas and tamales in honor of the Kansas City Chief’s playoff game.

