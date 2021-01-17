Advertisement

Man arrested with handgun, ammo at DC checkpoint

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police have arrested a man with a handgun and 500 rounds of ammunition at a checkpoint in Washington set up ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Wesley Allen Beeler of Front Royal, Virginia, was charged with carrying a pistol without a license after being stopped at the checkpoint near the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

Court documents say Beeler approached the checkpoint but did not have a valid credential for that area. An officer noticed he had “firearms-related stickers” on his vehicle and asked him if he had any weapons inside.

The papers say Beeler told the officers he had a handgun under the armrest and police detained him at the scene. They searched his car and found a high-capacity magazine in the 9mm handgun, along with more than 500 rounds of ammunition in the vehicle. Authorities said he didn’t have a license to carry the gun in Washington.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon at Hydraulic and Wassell.
Man arrested for murder in deadly shooting outside S. Wichita restaurant
FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the National...
NRA files bankruptcy petitions, plans to reincorporate in Texas
Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
Kiowa County deputy placed on unpaid leave, months after man run over during chase
Wichita woman who stole from 88-year-old man sentenced for felony theft

Latest News

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Far-right personality ‘Baked Alaska’ arrested in Capitol riot probe
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
Winning numbers drawn for $640 million Powerball
Kansas Department of Labor catching up on payments
Kansas Department of Labor catching up on payments
Kansas State Capitol ramps up security ahead of planned protests, inauguration
Kansas State Capitol ramps up security ahead of planned protests, inauguration
Kansas Department of Labor catching up on payments
Kansas Department of Labor catching up on payments