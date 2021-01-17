Advertisement

Sunshine and a little more wind today

Sunny and breezy- mild too
Sunny and breezy- mild too
By Dean Jones
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A breezy Sunday across Kansas. Blue skies and breezy this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, mostly sunny throughout the day with highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. Wind gusts of 25-30 mph will be possible through early afternoon, then winds will diminish through sunset.

Clouds will be increasing tonight ahead of our next fast moving (weak) cold front that will move across Kansas on Monday. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 40s and 50s ahead of this weather system despite the additional cloud cover- no precipitation is expected. Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the 40s, then temperatures warm back up into the 50s on Wednesday with gusty south winds. Another cold front will move into Kansas on Thursday dropping our temperatures back into the 40s for the end of the week into next weekend.

Our next chance of precipitation comes towards the end of next weekend with a rain/snow mixture possible across Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: A few clouds this morning, otherwise mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 50.

Tonight: Mostly clear, becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 30.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW/NW 5-15; gusty. High: 55.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 28.

Tue: High: 44 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 28 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 52 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 29 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 43 Low: 33 Cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers, changing to a wintry mix overnight.

