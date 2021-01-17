Advertisement

Warmer Monday ahead of our next cold front

We’ll have another chilly morning, but we’ll get warmer on Monday afternoon.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’ll have another chilly morning, but we’ll get warmer on Monday afternoon.

Lows tonight will drop into the upper 20s across the state. The wind will be mild, around 5-10 mph.

Monday, for MLK Jr. Day, highs will reach the low to mid-50s for most of the state. This will be about 10-15 degrees warmer than normal. We will have a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky. The wind will be breezy, with gusts around 20-30 mph at times.

A cold front will push through the state on Monday, in from the northwest. Behind the front, highs will drop back into the 40s on Tuesday. This slight cool down won’t last long, though, with highs rebounding back into the 50s Wednesday through Thursday.

We’ll end the work week with highs in the 40s and that will carry over into the next weekend.

There’s a chance that northern Kansas could get a wintry mix next Sunday, with rain possible for southern Kansas. This is still a week away, so we will keep you updated as we get closer and the confidence increases.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: NW/S 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/NW 5-15; gusty. High: 55.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 28.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. High: 47.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 28 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 54 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 28 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 30 Scattered showers, changing to a wintry mix overnight.

