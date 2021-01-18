A smaller turnout for Wichita bars during Chiefs AFC Divisional game

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This year’s AFC Divisional Chiefs game looked a little different for those watching in bars Sunday. Compared to last year’s game, a local sports bar said this year’s playoff energy just wasn’t the same.

Hurricane Sports Grill server and bartender Kelsey Murphy said, “Now that things have kind of loosened up a little bit, I think people were ready to get out and ready to do stuff. So I think they’re just trying to make up for lost time.”

Murphy said they’ve been hitting their capacity limit all football season but due to COVID, that max is not as large as the crowds they saw last year.

“Actually we’ve been really busy all throughout football season and packed on Sundays especially,” said Murphy. “People like to come out and have a couple beers and watch the game.”

Murphy said they’ve been packed and continue to see regulars who come in on gamedays like Cari Gorden and Raeanda Martell, who were sitting at the same exact table when they watched the Chiefs win the Superbowl last year.

Gorden and Martell said, “So we started coming here with my family and a bunch of friends and so we’d always come early and get our table. So we’ve scaled it down this year to the people that are comfortable coming out. So we’ve still got a crew, just about a third of the crew we normally have.”

Some of the customers who are enjoying the game at Hurricane say that they are surprised at how many people have come out to watch the game in public.

“Definitely more people last year. Actually a little slower this year for sure,” said Martell.

“More than I think I expected for this environment now,” said Gorden. “So I think there’s still a lot less but I didn’t think we’d have to get here as early but we did because some of the tables were already taken. We like our special table, it helps the chiefs win, we’re sure of it.”

Gorden and Martell said they have many superstitions during Chiefs games; one of them is being at Hurricane Sports Grill. They said even though the crowd is smaller, the energy is still the same.

