Average gas prices in KS rise 9.2 cents per gallon in past week

By Matt Heilman
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gasoline prices in Kansas have risen 9.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17 per gallon, GasBuddy reports from its daily survey of more than 1,300 gas stations in Kansas. The gas-price tracker says this compares with the national average that has increased 4.2 cents per gallon versus last week.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Wichita is $2.19, up from a $2.04 average last week. GasBuddy reports the national average has increased 15.6 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 17.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

A news release on the recent jump at the pump provides explanations for the increase.

“Gas prices have jumped to yet another multi-month high as crude oil price rise amidst perceived improvement in the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to pump prices up as demand shows renewed signs of recovery,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “In addition, with rumors swirling that President-elect Biden plans to cancel approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would cut off reliable Canadian oil to the U.S., oil prices may see additional pressure in the coming days. For now, the upward trend in gas prices may slow from the sharp rise in the last week, but motorists shouldn’t expect much of a break from rising gas prices, which now stand less than twenty cents from their year-ago levels.”

You can track up-to-the-minute fuel prices across the U.S. here: http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

