Breezy, but otherwise pleasant day for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Mark Larson says a fast-moving weather-maker will crank its way across Kansas today bringing shifting winds, but no rain or snow.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Monday afternoon along with gusty northwest winds. Martin Luther King Jr Day highs will range from around 45 degrees across the northwest, to the low to mid 50s elsewhere across the state. Northwestern Kansas wind gusts could top 40 mph at times later in the day.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 20s and lighter winds.

It’ll be cooler Tuesday with statewide highs in the low to mid 40s, then temperatures will soar back into the mid 50s Wednesday along with gusty southerly winds. Highs will stay in the 50s Thursday followed by another cold front that will slide through our region Thursday evening. The late week front will also pass through our state without bringing any significant rain/snow.

Temps will fall back into the low to mid 40s by Friday, then stay there through the weekend.

Our next, decent, chance to get wet or white, will arrive Sunday and Monday with a rain/snow mix possible across Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy, mild. Wind: NW 5-15; gusty. High: 54.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW/N 5-15. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 10-15. High: 46.

Tomorrow night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NW/SW 5-10. Low: 25.

Wed: High: 57 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, warmer.

Thu: High: 53 Low: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 42 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy; evening rain/snow possible.

Sat: High: 40 Low: 29 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: High: 48 Low: 36 Windy with rain showers changing to a wintry mix overnight.

Mon: High: 38 Low: 28 Rain/snow early then partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.