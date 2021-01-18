Cooler Tuesday, then warm again for a few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front will bring cooler temps on Tuesday, but it won’t last long.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 20s across the state. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy with the wind around 5-15 mph.

Tuesday, with a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky, highs will reach the mid to upper 40s for central Kansas and the low to mid-40s for the west. The wind will be mild, around 5-15 mph.

Warmer temps will take over Wednesday and Thursday, reaching the mid to upper 50s. We’ll stay sunny through then. A cold front will put a stop to that warmer weather, dropping highs back into the 40s by the end of the workweek.

We’ll stay cool for the weekend with a chance for rain Saturday night through Monday, off and on.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 48.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 28.

Wednesday: Sunny. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 56.

Thu: High: 56 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 42 Low: 25 Mostly cloudy, breezy with overnight rain.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 35 Windy with rain showers.

Mon: High: 44 Low: 37 Showers continue.

