Emporia police ask for help in search for missing 2-year-old boy

The Emporia Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 2 year old Kyrese...
The Emporia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 2 year old Kyrese Cabrera-Downs.(Emporia Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Emporia Police Department asks for the public’s help in its search for 2-year-old Kyrese-Cabrera-Downs. Police say the boy was last seen with his grandmother, 41-year-old Jessica S. Downs and possibly a 39-year-old man named Nathan Shown.

Police say Kyrese weighs about 25 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a red “Thomas the Tank Engine” pajama shirt and blue pajama pants.

Jessica Downs stands about 5′8 and weighs about 165 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair, police say. They say she may be driving a black or dark-colored 4 door passenger car with a rounded body. (unknown make/model)

Police say Nathan Shown stands about 5′11 and weighs about 180 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

“Police believe Downs (and possibly Shown) could be traveling to Augusta, KS with the child,” Emporia police say. “EPD is currently investigating this case as a missing child and Interference with Parental Custody.”

If you have any information, contact the Emporia Police Department at 620- 343-4225 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620 342-2273. You can also submit tips to Lyon County Crime Stoppers via Smartphone or online application by visiting P3 tips.com.

