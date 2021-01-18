Advertisement

Phillips County Sheriff Office looking for missing 15-year-old

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old boy from...
The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old boy from Phillipsburg.(Phillips County Sheriff)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. (KWCH) - The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old from Phillipsburg.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for Hayden McGrath. McGrath is described as 5′4″ tall and approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen on a scooter wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, call (785) 543-6885.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duplex Fire
Wichita Fire Department battles duplex fire
Kansas Department of Labor catching up on payments
Kansas Department of Labor catching up on payments
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles up field during the first half of an...
Chiefs QB Mahomes out for rest of game with concussion
President-elect Joe Biden listens during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16,...
Biden outlines ‘Day One’ agenda of executive actions
Leon Police Chief dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Heavy police presence, but a quiet scene at Kansas statehouse
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones reacts on the sideline during the first half of...
Chiefs advance to AFC Championship with 22-17 win over Browns
There were reports of planned protests taking place Sunday in Topeka, but it turned out to be a...
Heavy police presence, but a quiet scene at Kansas statehouse
We’ll have another chilly morning, but we’ll get warmer on Monday afternoon.
Warmer Monday ahead of our next cold front