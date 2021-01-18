Phillips County Sheriff Office looking for missing 15-year-old

PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. (KWCH) - The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old from Phillipsburg.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for Hayden McGrath. McGrath is described as 5′4″ tall and approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen on a scooter wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, call (785) 543-6885.

