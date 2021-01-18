Advertisement

Storytime Village distributing books, masks on MLK Day

Storytime Village(Storytime Village)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storytime Village will distribute children’s books and over 2,000 masks to their Little Free Libraries during the Martin Luther King holiday.

The project will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at Urban Preparatory Academy, 2821 E. 24th Street N.

The group wants to promote literacy and combat the coronavirus pandemic – which is still having an impact on education.

