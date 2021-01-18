Advertisement

Trump to pardon about 100 people on Tuesday

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On his final full day in office, President Donald Trump plans to issue around 100 pardons and commutations, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The president will reportedly pardon white collar criminals, high-profile rappers and others on Tuesday.

For now, Trump is not expected to grant himself a pardon.

President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.(Source: CNN/file)

On Sunday, the White House held a meeting to finalize the list of pardons.

This is the last batch to be made, unless the president decides to grant pardons to controversial allies, members of his family or himself.

The pardons are one of several items the president must complete before his presidency ends on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles up field during the first half of an...
Chiefs QB Mahomes out for rest of game with concussion
Kansas Department of Labor catching up on payments
Kansas Department of Labor catching up on payments
Local business gets creative
Local business gets creative amidst ongoing pandemic
There were reports of planned protests taking place Sunday in Topeka, but it turned out to be a...
Heavy police presence, but a quiet scene at Kansas statehouse
Duplex Fire
Wichita Fire Department battles duplex fire

Latest News

Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Houston woman reported missing after 1-year-old son found alone in car
Youth Horizons Needs Mentors
Youth Horizons Needs Mentors
The “Trump Baby” blimp that dogged the president for years will live on at a British museum.
‘Trump Baby’ blimp to live on at UK museum
Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Family seeks missing Texas woman after her 1-year-old found alone in car
FILE - In this July 10, 2019 file photo, Dave Bautista attends the LA Premiere of "Stuber" at...
Dave Bautista offers $20K reward in case of manatee with ‘Trump’ scraped on back