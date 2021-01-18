Advertisement

WATCH: Financial educator discusses importance of financial health in new year

Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Health is on the mind for many with protection from COVID-19 and accomplishing New Year’s fitness goals. But how do you know if you’re financially healthy?

Financial educator Chris Wolgamott joined Eyewitness News on Monday (Jan. 18) to discuss why financial health is important. You can see the full interview in the video above.

