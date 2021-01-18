Week of January 18: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Registered Dental Hygienist | Hunter Health Clinic | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11372619 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Medical Lab Assistant, Medical Intake Receptionist, Dental Assistant, Medical Assistant and Dentist

TUESDAY: Forklift Driver - All Shifts (90 day Temp to Hire) | Randstad - Johnson Controls | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11366896

WEDNESDAY: Service Route w/Class A CDL driver | House of Schwan, Inc.| Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11369270 | Also available on KansasWorks.com is a Fleet Mechanic position

THURSDAY: Real Estate Office Manager - Lange Real Estate | RedGuard | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11372955 | Also available on KansasWorks.com is a Lot Technician position

FRIDAY: Equipment Mechanic | Kansas Department of Transportation | El Dorado | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11341657 | Also available on KansasWorks.com is an Equipment Mechanic Specialist

