$130K grant to help Kansas job seekers with digital access, literacy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In its continued effort toward helping Kansans find jobs and to maximize opportunities within their careers, the Workforce Center of South Central Kansas last week announced its reception of a grant that could make a difference for many.

The National Fund for Workplace Solutions awarded the Workforce Centers a $130,000 grant “to equip workers with digital access, literacy, and skills they need to secure and grow in economy-boosting jobs in a rapidly changing labor market.”

With the grant, the Workforce Center said the National Fund for Workplace Solutions is partnered with NexStep Alliance “to facilitate the training program, teaching digital skills that yield marketable digital certifications necessary to attain quality jobs.”

‘To ensure underrepresented populations and those impacted by COVID-19 have access to these training opportunities, the United Way of the Plains and FlagshipKansas.Tech will collaborate in the project, the Workforce Center said.”

You can learn more about the program and other resources for Kansans seeking employment on the Workforce Center’s website.

