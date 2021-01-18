Youth Horizons looking for mentors during National Mentoring Month

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - January is National Mentoring Month -- and there are kids in need right here in Wichita.

About 50 kids are on the waiting list for Youth Horizons’ mentoring program.

“To invest in the lives of others, I mean, it makes everybody feel good right?” Jeff Isaacs said.

Jeff and Jennifer Isaacs are involved in the many programs Youth Horizons has to offer to kids.

Right now, they are taking on the task of managing a property where foster girls will live and be cared for while they wait for placement.

Two homes for girls are expected to be up and running by the end of the year.

“My goal is just to love on them and, you know, help them get to a place where they can feel comfortable here,” Jennifer said.

Jeff’s involvement started long before this project though, when he became a mentor to Mikey.

“It’s just been good to try to invest in him and show him love and do whatever we can to help him and his mom and family… just felt like it was what we’re supposed to do,” Jeff said.

Youth Horizons President Robert Garner said his organization is taking on a big task.

“Our vision is to break the cycle of fatherlessness,” Garner said.

And he believes that mentoring is a huge part of that.

“There’s so much data out there that suggests one caring adult, who’s providing consistency and cultivating a relationship of trust, just even one… there’s research out there that says that makes a huge difference,” Garner said. “It only advances their chance to do that, graduate from high school, go on to post-secondary training.”

“I would see the waiting list of kids and read some of their stories and it just broke my heart,” Isaacs said.

Jeff said these kids need you.

“Just be open to what may be put on your heart to do to help kids, because they don’t deserve what a lot of them are living in,” Jeff said.

If you would like to support Youth Horizons by becoming a mentor you can go to their website and Facebook page.

