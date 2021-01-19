Arkansas City elementary students to return to hybrid teaching this week

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Arkansas City Public Schools students will be returning to the classroom as early as Tuesday.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, Elementary students will return to the classroom with the hybrid learning model.

Starting Feb. 1, elementary students will switch to in-person classes four days a week, with Wednesday being a remote learning day. Secondary students will return to hybrid learning that day, as well.

On Feb. 15, secondary students will also return to in-person classes four days a week with remote learning on Wednesdays.

