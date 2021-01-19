Advertisement

Arkansas City elementary students to return to hybrid teaching this week

Some Arkansas City Public Schools students will be returning to the classroom as early as...
Some Arkansas City Public Schools students will be returning to the classroom as early as Tuesday.(Arkansas City Public Schools)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Arkansas City Public Schools students will be returning to the classroom as early as Tuesday.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, Elementary students will return to the classroom with the hybrid learning model.

Starting Feb. 1, elementary students will switch to in-person classes four days a week, with Wednesday being a remote learning day. Secondary students will return to hybrid learning that day, as well.

On Feb. 15, secondary students will also return to in-person classes four days a week with remote learning on Wednesdays.

At a special meeting, the USD 470 Board of Education approved the following return-to-school timeline: January...

Posted by USD 470 - Arkansas City Public Schools on Monday, January 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Emporia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 2 year old Kyrese...
Emporia police ask for help in search for missing 2-year-old boy
Experts explain recent jump in gas prices
Average gas prices in KS rise 9.2 cents per gallon in past week
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter
There were reports of planned protests taking place Sunday in Topeka, but it turned out to be a...
Heavy police presence, but a quiet scene at Kansas statehouse
Kansas Department of Labor catching up on payments
Kansas Department of Labor catching up on payments

Latest News

Hospitals are still working to find critical care for their patients, and while still...
Software easing the burden on stressed hospitals
Technology connecting hospitals for patient transfers
Increased security at Kansas State Capitol
Gov. Kelly closing Capitol Complex, administration buildings Tuesday and Wednesday
money
Budgeting your stimulus payment