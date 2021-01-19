Calmer today, much warmer, windy tomorrow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Mark Larson says Tuesday’s temps will tumble a bit compared to Monday’s highs, but winds will be much lighter. Southerly winds crank-up again tomorrow when much warmer air blows back into Kansas.

We’ll see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon and it’ll be much ‘calmer’ today compared to Monday. Afternoon highs will range from around 40 degrees across the northwest, to the low to mid 40s elsewhere across the state with gust-free wind speeds under 20 mph at times later in the day.

Look for mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 20s and 30s and light wind.

Gusty southerly winds will crank-up again tomorrow when Wednesday highs soar back into the mid 50s to around 60 degrees. Southwest winds will gust to near 40 mph at times later in the day.

Afternoon Highs will stay in the 50s Thursday followed by another shot of cold air that will slide into our region by week’s end. Highs will fall back into the 40s Friday and Saturday, but we’ll stay dry.

Our next, decent, chance to get wet or white, will arrive Sunday with rain across eastern Kansas and a wintry mix possible for the western half of our state.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 48.

Tonight: Clearing. Wind: NW/SW 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy, warmer. Wind: SW 20-30; gusty. High: 56.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW/W 5-10. Low: 31.

Thu: High: 54 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 45 Low: 31 Mostly cloudy, breezy; overnight rain showers.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 38 Windy with rain showers.

Mon: High: 43 Low: 33 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 50 Low: 25 Partly cloudy, windy, warmer.

