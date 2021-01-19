Advertisement

Couple’s $3.5 million estate gift to provide scholarships for Wichita State students in need

Wichita State University
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. - A Kansas couple has pledged an estate gift of $3.5 million to the WSU Foundation to endow a general scholarship fund for Wichita State University students who demonstrate financial need.

“WSU has been important to our family, and we want to assure that future students continue to have access to transformational educational experiences at the university,” said the coupled who wishes to remain anonymous.

Students who meet the requirements of financial need, have a minimum 3.0 grade-point average and hold part-time employment will be eligible for scholarships of up to half of the cost of their tuition, according to the scholarship guidelines stipulated by the donors. A preference will be given to students from Kansas.

Although the gift will not be available until sometime in the future, at the current level of tuition and fees, the funding would provide half-tuition awards for about 35 students annually.

“Through their wise planning, this humble and generous couple has created a future scholarship that will have a significant positive impact on the lives of hundreds of WSU students,” said Michael Lamb, vice president with the WSU Foundation.

