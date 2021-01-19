Garden City police investigate theft from postal truck

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department asks for the community’s help in its effort to find out who stole mail from a postal worker’s truck. The crime happened last Thursday (Jan. 14). At about 10:30 a.m., Garden City police responded to the 1200 block of East Laurel Street in reference to an auto burglary.

“When officers arrived, they met with a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Officers learned that the mail carrier had parked his postal truck in the 1200 block of East Laurel Street, locked the doors, and began his delivery route. Upon return, the mail carrier discovered all remaining mail in the truck had been taken without permission,” the Garden City Police Department said in a news release.

Anyone in the area who was expecting mail on or around last Thursday (Jan. 14) should contact the sender to ensure it was sent, police said. If the mail was sent and you didn’t get it, you should notify the United States Postal Service. Garden City police also remind residents to be aware of potentially fraudulent activity when receiving or cashing checks.

“As s always, contact the Garden City Police Department if you suspect a crime has been committed,” the department said in its news release.

If anyone witnessed the theft from the postal carrier’s truck or has information related to the crime, they should call the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300. to this incident, you should call the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP, and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

