Advertisement

Garden City police investigate theft from postal truck

Garden City police vehicle in Garden City, Kansas
Garden City police vehicle in Garden City, Kansas(KWCH)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department asks for the community’s help in its effort to find out who stole mail from a postal worker’s truck. The crime happened last Thursday (Jan. 14). At about 10:30 a.m., Garden City police responded to the 1200 block of East Laurel Street in reference to an auto burglary.

“When officers arrived, they met with a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Officers learned that the mail carrier had parked his postal truck in the 1200 block of East Laurel Street, locked the doors, and began his delivery route. Upon return, the mail carrier discovered all remaining mail in the truck had been taken without permission,” the Garden City Police Department said in a news release.

Anyone in the area who was expecting mail on or around last Thursday (Jan. 14) should contact the sender to ensure it was sent, police said. If the mail was sent and you didn’t get it, you should notify the United States Postal Service. Garden City police also remind residents to be aware of potentially fraudulent activity when receiving or cashing checks.

“As s always, contact the Garden City Police Department if you suspect a crime has been committed,” the department said in its news release.

If anyone witnessed the theft from the postal carrier’s truck or has information related to the crime, they should call the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300. to this incident, you should call the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP, and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Emporia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 2 year old Kyrese...
Emporia police: Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy
Experts explain recent jump in gas prices
Average gas prices in KS rise 9.2 cents per gallon in past week
Family: Leon Police Chief death could have been avoided by wearing a mask
Family: Leon Police Chief death could have been avoided by wearing a mask
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter
There were reports of planned protests taking place Sunday in Topeka, but it turned out to be a...
Heavy police presence, but a quiet scene at Kansas statehouse

Latest News

Wesley Healthcare continues no-visitor policy.
Local hospitals treating fewer children with respiratory illnesses as virus-prevention efforts increase
Wichita State University
Couple’s $3.5 million estate gift to provide scholarships for Wichita State students in need
The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in Sedgwick County, Kansas were given to healthcare...
Sedgwick County expecting shipment of COVID-19 vaccine by Friday, beginning Phase 2 soon
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children created a sketch of what the woman may...
Pecos police identify girl who drowned more than 50 years ago