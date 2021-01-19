Gov. Kelly closing Capitol Complex, administration buildings Tuesday and Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly late Monday announced she’s closed the State Office Buildings in the Capitol Complex, which includes Curtis, Landon, and Eisenhower Tuesday and Wednesday, as a precaution.

“The safety and wellbeing of our employees is my top priority,” Kelly said in a statement issued Monday night. “These steps are taken out of an abundance of caution – and I thank all employees for their patience and understanding during this time.”

In the wake of her announcement, Chief Justice Marla Luckert and a spokesperson for Sec. of State Scott Schwab said their offices would follow suit.

The Kansas Judicial Center will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Those with business should contact the appropriate court office to schedule after Wednesday.

“This action is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone who works in the Judicial Center or who had plans to visit,” Luckert said.

The Statehouse will remain open to those with specific business in the building, but closed to the public. Last week, the Governor announced a series of actions limiting access for those who have business with the Legislature, Governor’s office, or Lt. Governor’s office. All people - including those with key cards - must enter through the north side Visitor Center. Also, the parking garage will be closed and those who have business in the building must show an email confirming their appointment.

Kelly said additional administration building also will be closed, and she encouraged agency heads with offices in the immediate area around the Capitol Complex to follow similar procedure.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families has said it will close its Topeka and Kansas City locations. The department can still be contacted through dcf.ks.gov or at 1-888-369-4777.

A spokesperson for the Kansas Secretary of State’s office says they, too, will close Tuesday and Wednesday. They’re located in the Memorial Building, which is between the Landon and Curtis buildings. The Attorney General’s offices also are in Memorial. A spokesperson for the agency had not replied to an email from 13 NEWS as of Monday night.

State employees affected by the closures are instructed to work remotely. Those unable to do so still should not report in-person Tuesday or Wednesday.

Last week, the FBI issued an alert warning of potential armed demonstrations at all 50 state capitols through Wednesday, which is inauguration day. One group had posted plans for a demonstration Sunday, Jan. 17, at the Kansas Statehouse, but it was canceled. The Kansas Highway Patrol said one application for a permit to demonstrate Wednesday was still under review. It is unclear how Monday night’s announcement might impact the request.

