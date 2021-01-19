Kansas launches COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment launched a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard this week.

The dashboard features data that shows the amount of vaccines the state has distributed, doses administered, people vaccinated, and the percentage of Kansans vaccinated. Another data set shows the percentage of each types of vaccine (Pfizer and Moderna) that’s been administered.

It will be updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday like the state’s COVID-19 testing dashboard.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said the dashboard will continue to upgrade and add new features as vaccine distribution continues in a press event with the University of Kansa Health Systems early Tuesday.

A new feature that will be added this week is a county-by-county list of where Kansans can get vaccinated.

“It’ll get more robust as time goes on,” Norman said.

According to the dashboard, of the 202,225 doses distributed, 117,434 doses have been administered – or 58%. That data includes both first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Early Tuesday, Dr. Norman said that dataset continues to lag.

In total, 101,822 people, or 3.5% of Kansans have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of Kansans vaccinated, a majority have received the Pfizer vaccine.

