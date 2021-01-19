Kansas will know if they can move into Phase 2 of vaccine distribution later this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said the state will know by later this week if they will be able to move into Phase 2 of their vaccine distribution plan.

Phase 2 includes persons 65 years and older, as well as high-contact critical workers, such as law enforcement.

Dr. Norman gave an update early Tuesday with the University of Kansas Health System on vaccine distribution.

He said some counties are already ready to start Phase 2, but that relies mostly on production and quantities of vaccines.

On Jan. 7, Gov. Laura Kelly released the phases in which the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed to Kansans. (State of Kansas)

“Quite a few of the counties are actually pretty much there already,” Norman said.

While some counties are prepared to move in to Phase 2, moving into that phase requires more vaccines than the state has already received.

“It’s been a struggle,” Norman said. “It’s all on the supply side, we push it all out and administer as quickly as we can. It’s just the trickling supply coming in is a source of frustration.”

Nationally, only 39% of vaccines have been entered as administered, but that data lags, according to Dr. Norman. Dr. Norman said Kansas was at 60% of all vaccines the state has received as being administered.

“Everything is controversial, where the vaccine goes is controversial, the allocation, methodologies.”

While vaccine distribution continues in the state, the KDHE website will also continue to upgrade. This week, the state’s vaccine dashboard will include a county-by-county breakdown of where people can get vaccinated.

“It’ll get more robust as time goes on,” Norman said.

The state has yet to set up a scheduling system to receive the vaccine, like Oklahoma. Dr. Norman said “most states” don’t have one.

Dr. Norman also said numbers were trending down in the state of Kansas, but that he’s holding his breath.

“We are kind of holding our breath, because it is a plateauing off but it’s a higher plateau than we’ve been at before, so we’ve got some struggles ahead.”

The state has been taking a small number of samples from COVID-19 tests to identify any possible variants of the virus in the state, but have yet to find any.

