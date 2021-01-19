Pecos police identify girl who drowned more than 50 years ago

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The girl who drowned in Pecos more than 50 years ago has been identified as 17-year-old Jolaine Hemmy of Kansas.

Pecos Police Chief Lisa Tarango said in Tuesday’s news conference that identification was possible thanks to the help of the genetics companies Gene by Gene and Othram Inc. and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

One of Jolaine Hemmy’s sister’s lives in Salina, Kansas. She tells Factfinder 12, Chief Tarango visited her in Salina last week to inform her her sister had been identified.

Chief Tarango says that the case is still an active investigation as police work to learn who was with Hemmy at the time.

