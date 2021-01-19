Advertisement

Pecos police identify girl who drowned more than 50 years ago

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children created a sketch of what the woman may have looked like.(NCMEC sketch)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The girl who drowned in Pecos more than 50 years ago has been identified as 17-year-old Jolaine Hemmy of Kansas.

Pecos Police Chief Lisa Tarango said in Tuesday’s news conference that identification was possible thanks to the help of the genetics companies Gene by Gene and Othram Inc. and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

One of Jolaine Hemmy’s sister’s lives in Salina, Kansas. She tells Factfinder 12, Chief Tarango visited her in Salina last week to inform her her sister had been identified.

Chief Tarango says that the case is still an active investigation as police work to learn who was with Hemmy at the time.

LIVE: Pecos police identify a girl who drowned at a motel pool 54 years ago.

Posted by CBS7 News on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

The Pecos Police Department will be holding a press conference on Tuesday to identify a young girl who drowned at a motel pool 54 years ago.

Pecos Police Chief Lisa Tarango will also be discussing the different forensic technologies that the police department used to identify the girl.

The press conference will be held at 2 p.m. at Pecos City Hall.

CBS7 will be updating this story as more information is released.

