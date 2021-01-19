Sedgwick County expecting shipment of COVID-19 vaccine by Friday, beginning Phase 2 soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County expects to receive a small shipment of vaccines from the state of Kansas to begin Phase 2 by Friday.

If the county does receive this shipment, they plan on vaccinating adults 90 years or older, as recommended by the County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns.

Those residents can schedule their vaccines as soon as the county is confident they will receive the shipment.

To receive the vaccine, residents over the age of 90 will have to have an appointment and bring some sort of identification that indicates their age.

Dependent on vaccine availability, the county will move down to 65 years and older residents. About 111,000 residents of Sedgwick County are 65 years or older.

Those in the Phase 1 group who have yet to receive their vaccine can also schedule an appointment at that time.

The county said for those who don’t have access to computers for scheduling, residents can call a phone number when it’s made available.

