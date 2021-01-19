Software easing the burden on stressed hospitals

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hospitals remain in a precarious situation with COVID-19 hospitalizations.

New data out January 18 from the Kansas Hospital Association shows COVID-19 hospitalizations have seen a slight decline over the past month to 1,242 from more than 1,600. This week, the report said fewer hospitals also provided data.

That number, though, remains more than twice what hospitalizations were in October.

That has hospitals are still working to find critical care for their patients, and while still challenging, it is changing with the use of technology developed by a Kansas doctor.

“At the end of October, there was a lot of expectation as to what the fall spike would look like for COVID and when it really hit hard, and there was that first part of November, where it was just brutal for the state, we had hospitals making 6, 8, 10 phone calls over 6, 7, 8 hours to be able to find placement for patients,” said Cheyenne Mountain Software co-founder Dr. Richard Watson. “At that point, I think there was a realization that a tool to help not only facilities find places to put patients, but also then to be able to link them together.”

Dr. Richard Watson has 30 years of experience in medicine, working as a physician in family practice and ER settings, along with helping form LifeSave Transport for medical transfers.

All that experience fed into a project Dr. Watson started several years, helping to develop a software program.

“KDHE and state realized early on that this was a crucial element that was missing in the connection of all these different groups together,” said Dr. Watson. “We were tasked with being able to introduce this software to all the hospitals in the state of Kansas.”

Cheyenne Mountain Software developed a centralized hub to manage patient transfers from one hospital to another and coordinate the process with EMS.

“It helps primarily sending hospitals understand the importance of transport, where they’re sending someone, by what mechanism they’re sending them. Helps them place those calls and makes the arraignments for the transfer and then also on the receiving side, lets them talk to each other, so they know when a patient is coming, how sick they are, all the particulars. Then, it folds into that, obviously, the EMS component. Helping EMS agencies link together better with the hospitals they serve.” Dr. Watson said, “The idea is to coordinate all patient care during the transport so that there’s not anything lost from the beginning to the end.”

KDHE used federal COVID-19 funded to purchase the program and roll it out to hospitals across the state. As of January, it was in place at about 100 facilities.

Dr. Watson said, “We go in to profile the hospital to understand how they like to transport patients and where their typical destinations are, and then we load that into the system then we onboard using online training and resources.”

He said among the benefits of this is program is providing hospital staff more time to care for patients rather than making calls.

“The big bottleneck are caregivers. We know first responders, providers, doctors, nurse practitioners, everyone involved in the chain spending so much time taking care of the patients to be able to offload the workload of not only finding the bed but also finding the transport for that patient is hugely valuable to the system.” Dr. Watson said, “This allows the clinical people to stay with the patient. It really does allow that to happen while we do the background work of all the leg work of putting all the pieces together. It still makes sure that we preserve people talking to people.”

Even with this software in place, Dr. Watson said one challenge that remains for those coordinating transfers is finding open hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, although it is a situation that changes by the day.

“Literally, the system was at a level that was totally fragile. The hospitals were at complete capacity. We ourselves were making 25, 30 calls to facilities, sometimes having to manage patients at a local level for several hours while we locate a bed,” said Dr. Watson. “That’s down definitely from where we were in November. We’re still very close to critical capacity, and that in and of itself says that at any moment, things can get worse. We have days that are a lot worse than others.”

In the future, Dr. Watson said what this provides is more connectivity between medical services, especially in smaller communities.

“I think for a long time we focused on quality, quality, quality at any cost, so you can kind of justify any experience just because in the name of quality but I think especially in small-town rural Kansas, you realize there has to be sustainable as well, and there’s a balance between being able to provide quality healthcare and sustainable quality so that tomorrow we’re able to provide the same quality we’re doing now.” Dr. Watson said.

He added, “The goal is to help these rural facilities understand how that can keep patients maybe they would have traditionally sent somewhere else, how they can actually bring a patient home form a bigger center, so they can recover in their hometown when typically they may have to be out of town for a longer period of time.”

Dr. Watson said the software could help in situations other than the virus but also during natural disasters.

