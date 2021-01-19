Strong quake shakes Argentina, Chile; no reports of injuries

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A powerful earthquake has struck in northwestern Argentina near the border with Chile, shaking people in parts of both countries.

There are no reports of injuries or serious damage, but some houses are said to have sustained damage in a town near the epicenter and power outages in spots.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 and its epicenter was 27.6 kilometers (17 miles) southwest of the town of Porcito. It struck at a depth of 14 kilometers (nearly nine miles) late Monday.

Strong movement was felt in Chile’s capital, which is about 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the area hit by the quake. Chilean officials said there were no damage reported in that nation.

