Warmer wind setting up Wednesday

Gusts will likely top 35 mph with very high fire danger
More wind on the way Wednesday.
More wind on the way Wednesday.
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that stronger winds will be returning to Kansas on Wednesday with temperatures soaring and fire danger ramping up too. Some of the wind gusts will be close to 35 or 40 mph, but shouldn’t be as bad as some of the wind much of the area had late last week.

Temperatures will be in the 20s for Wednesday morning, then they will warm into the mid and upper 50s by the end of the afternoon. Some clouds will pass through, but dry weather will continue. Please be advised that the fire danger will be extremely high for much of the state.

Less wind is expected Thursday and temperatures will still be rather mild. Highs will mainly be in the 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds return for the end of the week with chillier temperatures Friday. Rain chances hold off until late in the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW/SW 5-10. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy, warmer. Wind: S/SW 20-30; gusty. High: 56.

Tomorrow night: Turning mostly clear. Wind: SW/N 5-10. Low: 30.

Thu: High: 59 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 26 Increasing clouds.

Sat: High: 49 Low: 29 Mostly cloudy and windy.

Sun: High: 54 Low: 39 Cloudy; areas of drizzle or some showers.

Mon: High: 43 Low: 35 AM showers; cloudy.

Tue: High: 47 Low: 27 Mostly cloudy.

