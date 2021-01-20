Advertisement

4You: KS couple pledges $3.5 million to provide scholarships for Wichita State students in need

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas couple has pledged an estate gift of $3.5 million to the WSU Foundation to endow a general scholarship fund for Wichita State University students who demonstrate financial need.

“WSU has been important to our family, and we want to assure that future students continue to have access to transformational educational experiences at the university,” said the coupled who wishes to remain anonymous.

HumanKind Ministries opens a new 24/7 women’s shelter in Wichita’s old 316 Building on North Broadway. The building will serve as a temporary shelter while renovations are underway to convert it into a 54-unit affordable housing complex. The shelter will operate out of the lobby area and will remain open through the spring with renovations expected to be completed by late summer.

