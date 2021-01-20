Advertisement

Area pharmacies planning ahead for next phase of vaccine distribution

By Ellen Terhune
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As some Kansas counties may soon move into Phase Two of the state’s vaccine rollout plan, pharmacies are stocking up on their own supply. At Caldwell Pharmacy, about one hour outside of Wichita, there’s a waitlist for customers to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine. While the pharmacy doesn’t know when it will get its supply from the state, it says the waitlist means it will be ready to vaccinate those who want and need it most first.

“We have been flooded with calls with interest, especially now that we have put our signup list out so people can sign up online. They can also come in or call,” Pharmacist Max Sherard said.

Caldwell Pharmacy says within five days, it had more than 300 people sign up to get a vaccination, a demand it says it expected. The pharmacy says it will follow CDC and KDHE guidelines as to who it vaccinates first.

“If KDHE drops 500 doses in our lap, we want to be able to give in in a day or two or three, however we can and as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Sherard said. “If they drop 30 doses in our lap, we can handle it wit our normal staff, so we have hired additional people on standby.

