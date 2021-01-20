Advertisement

Building You: Construction group focuses on recruiting young people

Construction project at Sedgwick County Zoo
Construction project at Sedgwick County Zoo(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Associated General Contractors of Kansas is focusing its efforts on recruiting young people.

“There’s a real opportunity for these young women and men that are in vocational trades in our high schools and community colleges to assume those open positions and grow their professional careers,” said Mike Gibson, executive vice-president for the AGC of Kansas.

He added, “Right now, we need between 8,000 to 10,000 new construction workers just to keep up with current demand. That is expected to jump to about 25,000 over the next 5 years.”

The association created a campaign called Build Up Kansas.

“It is an image and recruitment campaign, and employment connection. It’s really a win, win, win for both the younger generation and also to give their parents some encouragement that their son or daughter is not going to leave Kansas,” said Gibson.

Gibson said entry level positions in the construction industry start between $12 to $16 an hour.

“In a couple of years, you can make $16 to $25 an hour. And, superintendents and project managers can make $75,000 to $150,000 a year,” he said.

Gibson encourages young people to visit their website to explore career paths in construction.

And, encourages people who are looking for a job, to visit their website for current openings.

The construction industry has many job openings. Who are they looking for and what type of person is in demand? Check...

Posted by Lily Wu - KWCH on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Related story: Building You: Construction industry hiring right now

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Emporia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 2 year old Kyrese...
Emporia police: Missing 2-year-old boy located safe
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children created a sketch of what the woman may...
Pecos police identify girl who drowned more than 50 years ago
Family: Leon Police Chief death could have been avoided by wearing a mask
Family: Leon Police Chief death could have been avoided by wearing a mask
KDHE: KS will know this week when state will be ready for Phase 2 of vaccine rollout
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him

Latest News

Kamala Harris
Women in Wichita celebrate history moment for Vice President Kamala Harris
Wichita women organized a parade Wednesday, Jan. 20 to show support for Vice President Kamala...
Women in Wichita celebrate historic moment for Vice President Kamala Harris
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic
Sedgwick County enters Phase 2 for COVID-19 vaccine
KBI investigating man’s death in Ford County