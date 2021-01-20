Building You: Construction group focuses on recruiting young people

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Associated General Contractors of Kansas is focusing its efforts on recruiting young people.

“There’s a real opportunity for these young women and men that are in vocational trades in our high schools and community colleges to assume those open positions and grow their professional careers,” said Mike Gibson, executive vice-president for the AGC of Kansas.

He added, “Right now, we need between 8,000 to 10,000 new construction workers just to keep up with current demand. That is expected to jump to about 25,000 over the next 5 years.”

The association created a campaign called Build Up Kansas.

“It is an image and recruitment campaign, and employment connection. It’s really a win, win, win for both the younger generation and also to give their parents some encouragement that their son or daughter is not going to leave Kansas,” said Gibson.

Gibson said entry level positions in the construction industry start between $12 to $16 an hour.

“In a couple of years, you can make $16 to $25 an hour. And, superintendents and project managers can make $75,000 to $150,000 a year,” he said.

Gibson encourages young people to visit their website to explore career paths in construction.

And, encourages people who are looking for a job, to visit their website for current openings.

