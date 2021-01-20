Advertisement

Dodge City Commission rescinds mask ordinance

By Matt Heilman
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - With a 3-1 vote, the Dodge City Commission is rescinding the city’s mask ordinance that’s been in place since Nov. 16.

“Commissioners voting in favor of ending the ordinance cited the decrease in the daily average of cases of COVID-19 in Ford County and that it will be up to businesses and individuals to continue the downward trend by choosing to keep wearing a mask,” the City of Dodge City said in a news release.

During the discussion and review of the ordinance, the city said that Dodge City City Manager Nick Hernandez reported from information through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 metrics website that the 14-day rolling average of cases in Ford County had decreased by 81 percent since the ordinance was put in place, and that the seven-day rolling average fell by 90 percent during the approximate two months that the ordinance was in place.

The City of Dodge City government-owned facilities and its city offices will continue to require face coverings until further notice, the city said.

“Commissioners encouraged the public to continue following the request of business and public places that wish to require masks to be worn though there is no longer an ordinance,” the City of Dodge City said. “The commission also noted that if cases begin to trend upward again, they will reconsider placing the ordinance back in effect.”

