Garden City man killed in Rush County crash

(KGWN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 87-year-old Garden City man died from his injuries in a two-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 19) on U-183 in Rush County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 2017 Toyota passenger car was traveling north on U-183 when it crossed the center line, hitting a 2021 Chrysler passenger car, head-on.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as 87-year-old Joseph Homer Rainman, died from his injuries, the KHP reports. The 19-yaer-old driver of the Toyota was not seriously injured.

