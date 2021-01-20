Advertisement

Women in Wichita celebrate historic moment for Vice President Kamala Harris

Wichita women organized a parade Wednesday, Jan. 20 to show support for Vice President Kamala...
Wichita women organized a parade Wednesday, Jan. 20 to show support for Vice President Kamala Harris(KWCH)
By Grant DeMars
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vice President Kamala Harris’ breakthrough as the first woman to serve as second in command and as the first Black and Asian woman to hold the position of national leadership has some women in Wichita celebrating a special connection.

For Treva Smith, seeing Harris become the United States vice president is a sign of progress.

“We went from Rosa Parks being in the back of the bus, to the White House. This is history,” she said.

On Wednesday, Smith organized a parade in Harris’ honor. A group of women decorated their cars before driving through downtown Wichita. The parade ended at Douglas and Market. Like Vice President Harris, the women celebrated in their pearls and Chuck Taylor tennis shoes.

The pearls are also a symbol of Harris’ sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

“You’ll probably see women of our organization wearing our pink and our pearls, but I know across the nation, just women, in general, are wearing their pearls,” said Natalie Toney, president of the Beta Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kapp Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Toney said the sorority has even declared January 20 as “Kamala Harris Day.”

“There are several of her sorority sisters across the world looking at her right now,” said Toney. “It’s exciting and an honor to share that sisterhood with her.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Emporia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 2 year old Kyrese...
Emporia police: Missing 2-year-old boy located safe
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children created a sketch of what the woman may...
Pecos police identify girl who drowned more than 50 years ago
Family: Leon Police Chief death could have been avoided by wearing a mask
Family: Leon Police Chief death could have been avoided by wearing a mask
KDHE: KS will know this week when state will be ready for Phase 2 of vaccine rollout
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him

Latest News

Kamala Harris
Women in Wichita celebrate history moment for Vice President Kamala Harris
Construction project at Sedgwick County Zoo
Building You: Construction group focuses on recruiting young people
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic
Sedgwick County enters Phase 2 for COVID-19 vaccine
KBI investigating man’s death in Ford County