Women in Wichita celebrate historic moment for Vice President Kamala Harris

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vice President Kamala Harris’ breakthrough as the first woman to serve as second in command and as the first Black and Asian woman to hold the position of national leadership has some women in Wichita celebrating a special connection.

For Treva Smith, seeing Harris become the United States vice president is a sign of progress.

“We went from Rosa Parks being in the back of the bus, to the White House. This is history,” she said.

On Wednesday, Smith organized a parade in Harris’ honor. A group of women decorated their cars before driving through downtown Wichita. The parade ended at Douglas and Market. Like Vice President Harris, the women celebrated in their pearls and Chuck Taylor tennis shoes.

The pearls are also a symbol of Harris’ sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

“You’ll probably see women of our organization wearing our pink and our pearls, but I know across the nation, just women, in general, are wearing their pearls,” said Natalie Toney, president of the Beta Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kapp Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Toney said the sorority has even declared January 20 as “Kamala Harris Day.”

“There are several of her sorority sisters across the world looking at her right now,” said Toney. “It’s exciting and an honor to share that sisterhood with her.”

