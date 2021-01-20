Harmon, Harkless lead Oklahoma to 76-50 win over K-State

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - De’Vion Harmon scored 16 points, Elijah Harkless had eight points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals and Oklahoma beat Kansas State 76-50, handing the Wildcats their fifth-straight loss.

Oklahoma closed the first half on a 15-2 run - with nine points by Harmon - for a 32-24 lead. Harmon and Harkless made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions as Oklahoma took its first double-digit lead during a 14-4 spurt to open the second half. Alondes Williams added 13 points and Kur Kuath had 12 points and five blocks for Oklahoma. DaJuan Gordon scored 13 points for Kansas State.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.