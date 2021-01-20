Kansas moves into ‘Phase 2’ of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is expected to announce the state is officially moving into Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout and wants to improve communication. Phase 2 includes those over 65 and “high contact workers” like police and teachers, but there are challenges ahead. Officials in the governor’s office tell Eyewitness News the governor will also be introducing a new chief COVID-19 advisor who has an extensive background in public health policy.

Here’s what else we are learning ahead of the expected news conference this Thursday:

The state is expected to roll out a new mapping system called “vaccine finder” to allow Kansans to see where they can get the vaccine in their area. Don’t expect a statewide system to sign up for your vaccine. That will be left to individual county health departments, pharmacies, clinics, and hospitals. The state will provide more guidance for counties.

It will be up to individual counties how exactly phase 2 is rolled out and in what order. Many health experts are recommending those over 65 get the shot first. How you sign up will depend on where you live. Sedgwick County, for example, will have an online portal for residents to sign up for the shot. Other counties may set up different systems, but the state hopes to provide a site where you easily find how to get the shot in your county. Private pharmacies, clinics, and hospitals will also offer the shot eventually. State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have voiced concerns to Eyewitness News over the lack of communication from the governor’s office.

Officials within the office tell us that is something they plan to improve right away. The governor’s office says the biggest challenge as we move into phase 2, is the lack of vaccines from the federal government. It’s still not clear if Kansas will begin receiving more vaccines in the near future. Governor Kelly is expected to give more details in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

