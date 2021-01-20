Advertisement

KBI investigating man’s death in Ford County

(WITN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ford County Sheriff’s Office said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the sheriff’s office are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning (Jan. 20) in a grain car near the city of Wright, in Ford County.

The sheriff’s office said law enforcement is working to positively identify the man and the preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play.

