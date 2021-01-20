KBI investigating man’s death in Ford County

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ford County Sheriff’s Office said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the sheriff’s office are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning (Jan. 20) in a grain car near the city of Wright, in Ford County.

The sheriff’s office said law enforcement is working to positively identify the man and the preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play.

