Advertisement

KSHSAA Board meeting Wednesday to discuss participants at winter activities

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The KSHSAA Board will meet Wednesday to discuss spectators at winter activities.

If approved, four people per participant will be allowed at events.

That’s starting Jan. 29 through the end of the regular season.

Local schools can choose to have stricter limitations within the city and local health department guidelines.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Emporia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 2 year old Kyrese...
Emporia police: Missing 2-year-old boy located safe
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children created a sketch of what the woman may...
Pecos police identify girl who drowned more than 50 years ago
Family: Leon Police Chief death could have been avoided by wearing a mask
Family: Leon Police Chief death could have been avoided by wearing a mask
KDHE: KS will know this week when state will be ready for Phase 2 of vaccine rollout
Wichita State University
Couple’s $3.5 million estate gift to provide scholarships for Wichita State students in need

Latest News

Inauguration Day coverage for students and families
Inauguration Day coverage for students and families
The Capitol is readied for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice...
Schools using inauguration as learning opportunity, special livestream available for students, families
Caldwell Pharmacy
Area pharmacies planning ahead for next phase of vaccine distribution
AY Young
Hesston College grad to be featured among stars at Biden inauguration