KSHSAA Board meeting Wednesday to discuss participants at winter activities
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The KSHSAA Board will meet Wednesday to discuss spectators at winter activities.
If approved, four people per participant will be allowed at events.
That’s starting Jan. 29 through the end of the regular season.
Local schools can choose to have stricter limitations within the city and local health department guidelines.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.