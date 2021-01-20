Advertisement

KSHSAA to allow up to 4 fans for school sports, activities

Dodge City Demon #3 Dylan Smith looks for an open teammate. The Dodge City Demons defeated the Liberal Redskins by a score of 76 to 65 in a Western Athletic Conference basketball game held at the Dodge City High School Field House in Dodge City, Kansas on January 15, 2021. (Photo: Joey Bahr, www.joeybahr.com)(Joey Bahr | (Photo: Joey Bahr, www.joeybahr.)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) voted Wednesday to allow four spectators for every student participant.

The current measure only allows two.

The new policy will take effect Jan. 29 through the end of the winter activities regular season this year with appropriate social distancing.

Local school districts may choose to have stricter limitations based on seating and local health department guidelines.

