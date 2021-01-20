KSHSAA to allow up to 4 fans for school sports, activities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) voted Wednesday to allow four spectators for every student participant.

The current measure only allows two.

The new policy will take effect Jan. 29 through the end of the winter activities regular season this year with appropriate social distancing.

Local school districts may choose to have stricter limitations based on seating and local health department guidelines.

