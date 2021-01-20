Advertisement

Leadership Kansas launches new program for young professionals

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leadership Kansas has a new program to help young professionals.

Leadership Kansas, one of the nation’s oldest and most distinguished statewide leadership programs, says it has launched a new program aimed at Kansas’ young professionals. The organization said the program is called Kansas Emerging Leaders.

“Similar to Leadership Kansas, KEL will provide young professionals the opportunity to learn about the many aspects of our great state and the many opportunities it offers. And how past, present, and future challenges impact its regions and communities,” said Leadership Kansas Executive Director Jeff Chapman. “The program also will partner participants with mentors and provide leadership skills training so they have the knowledge and tools to lead our state to a bright and successful future. We want these young leaders to learn about Kansas and why they should remain here for the future.”

According to Chapman, KEL was developed based on feedback from over 1,400 Leadership Kansas alumni that believed Kansas needed a leadership program for residents between the ages of 22 and 32.

Leadership Kansas said in order to be eligible for the program, nominees must work or live in Kansas, be an outstanding leader that is already involved in campus or community programs and must express an interest to stay in Kansas and become more involved.

According to the organization, nominations for KEL’s 2021 class must be submitted here. It said nominations will be accepted until April 15.

To nominate a young professional for KEL, click here.

