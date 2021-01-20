Advertisement

Man who kidnapped Nancy Shoemaker released from prison

The release of Donald Wacker, the man accused of kidnapping Nancy Shoemaker in 1990, was...
The release of Donald Wacker, the man accused of kidnapping Nancy Shoemaker in 1990, was delayed in December 2020 for the parole board consider living arrangements.(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday that the man who kidnapped Nancy Shoemaker has been released from prison.

The KDOC said Donald Wacker was released from the Larned Correctional Facility on Jan. 20, 2021. He will be living and supervised in the Kansas City, Kansas area.

Wacker was sent to prison in 1992 for his role which Shoemaker’s death. He and Doil Lane abducted the nine-year-old girl from a south Wichita neighborhood in 1990. They drove her to a Sumner County field where Lane raped and strangled the girl as Wacker watched.

Lane was convicted and sentenced to life without parole for 66 years. He is serving a life sentence in Texas for a similar crime there.

Wacker was granted parole this March and originally scheduled to be released in December. He was set to go live with his brother in Pittsburg, but his release was delayed while the parole board considered other arrangements.

Wacker’s post-release information will be posted on the Kansas Adult Supervised Population Electronic Repository (KASPER) system.

